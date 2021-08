Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:31 Hits: 3

Using data from two large, long-running study projects in the Puget Sound region -- one that began in the late 1970s measuring air pollution and another on risk factors for dementia that began in 1994 -- researchers identified a link between air pollution and dementia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123113.htm