New genes linked to longer reproductive lifespan in women

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:34 Hits: 3

Scientists have identified nearly 300 gene variations that influence reproductive lifespan in women. Additionally, in mice, they have successfully manipulated several key genes associated with these variants to extend their reproductive lifespan. Their findings substantially increase our knowledge of the reproductive ageing process, as well as providing ways to improve the prediction of which women might reach menopause earlier than others.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123454.htm