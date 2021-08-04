The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New genes linked to longer reproductive lifespan in women

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Scientists have identified nearly 300 gene variations that influence reproductive lifespan in women. Additionally, in mice, they have successfully manipulated several key genes associated with these variants to extend their reproductive lifespan. Their findings substantially increase our knowledge of the reproductive ageing process, as well as providing ways to improve the prediction of which women might reach menopause earlier than others.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123454.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version