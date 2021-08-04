137 human genomes from the Middle East fill gaps in human history

Articles

Whole-genome sequencing efforts around the world have offered important insights into human diversity, historical migrations, and the relationships between people of different regions -- but scientists still don't have a complete picture because some regions and people remain understudied. A new study helps to fill one of these big gaps by generating more than 100 high-coverage genome sequences from eight Middle Eastern populations using linked-read sequencing.

