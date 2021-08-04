The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dissolvable smartwatch makes for easier electronics recycling

Small electronics, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, aren't easily dismantled and recycled. So when a new model comes out, most users send the old devices into hazardous waste streams. To simplify small electronics recycling, researchers have developed a two-metal nanocomposite for circuits that disintegrates when submerged in water. They demonstrated the circuits in a prototype transient device -- a functional smartwatch that dissolved within 40 hours.

