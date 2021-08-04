The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

ArtSea Ink: A colorful, seaweed-based ink for 3D printing

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Some artists are embracing 3D printing as a new medium, allowing them to create intricate 3D compositions that are difficult to produce in any other way. But the rigid, plastic-based materials used in many 3D printers require high heat for workability. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have developed a colorful new ink for 2D and 3D art made of mica pigments in alginate, a sugar from seaweed that forms a stable gel without heat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123532.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version