Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:37 Hits: 3

Researchers have announced successful results of a clinical trial for a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide. In adults who are overweight or have obesity combined with high cardiovascular risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions significantly lowered two types of fat that have been associated with risk to heart health: visceral fat and ectopic fat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123709.htm