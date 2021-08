Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 18:11 Hits: 7

Pain distribution as reported on a body map, on its own, can be used to assign patients to distinct subgroups that are associated with differences in pain intensity, pain quality, pain impact and clinically-relevant three-month outcomes, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804141155.htm