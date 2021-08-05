Powering navigational buoys with help of ocean waves

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 01:01 Hits: 7

Traditionally used energy harvesting technologies, like photovoltaic panels or wind turbines, suffer from several limitations. In the absence of daylight and wind, neither of the two can supply any power. In the case of ocean buoys, a potential solution is omnipresent: wave energy. Abundant, predictable, and consistent, the ocean's waves can be used to power navigation buoys. Researchers have developed sphere-based triboelectric nanogenerators that can be incorporated directly into navigational buoys to provide electricity from ocean waves.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804210141.htm