Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 18:13 Hits: 5

Senate Democrats are set to unveil legislation that would tax energy companies responsible for major greenhouse gas emissions to pay for the costs of climate disasters.The Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act, sponsored by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.),...

