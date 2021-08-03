The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An overactive sweet tooth may spell trouble for our cellular powerplants

The average American eats roughly 22 teaspoons of added sugar a day -- more than three times the recommended amount for women and more than double the recommended amount for men. Although this overconsumption is known to contribute to diabetes and other disorders, the exact ways in which eating too much sugar sets the stage for metabolic diseases on a cellular level has been less clear. Now, a team has found that surplus sugar may cause our cellular powerplants -- called mitochondria -- to become less efficient, reducing their energy output.

