Recently, a pair of NASA studies identified the most likely locations to find pieces of the Moon's mantle on the surface, providing a map for future lunar sample return missions such as those under NASA's Artemis program. If collected and analyzed, these fragments from deep within the Moon can provide a better understanding of how the Moon, the Earth, and many other solar system worlds evolved.

