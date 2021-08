Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 16:30 Hits: 7

The Biden administration is proposing to revoke Trump-era rollbacks to washer, dryer and dishwasher efficiency. The Energy Department in a notice issued Tuesday put forward a new rule that would reverse the Trump-era changes, which&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/566106-energy-department-targets-trump-rollbacks-on-washer-dryer