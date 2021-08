Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 17:08 Hits: 8

The American Bakers Association, which represents baked goods companies such as Krispy Kreme and Pepperidge Farm, is pushing the Biden administration to lessen biofuel requirements. The trade group told officials at the Environmental Protection...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/566126-nations-bakers-push-biden-administration-to-ease