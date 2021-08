Articles

Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is warning that the Gulf of Mexico’s “dead zone” is larger than average, with about 4 million acres of water potentially uninhabitable to fish and other marine life. The agency...

