Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 22:24 Hits: 6

The newly unveiled $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill contains numerous components aimed at improving the country’s energy, transportation and water needs.The bill’s introduction comes as infrastructure legislation is seen as the best...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/566003-five-key-energy-components-of-the-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill