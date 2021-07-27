EPA Announces Request for Applications for Childrens’ Healthy Learning Environments in Low-Income and/or Minority Communities Grant

Category: Environment Hits: 0
HTTP/2 301 content-language: en content-security-policy: block-all-mixed-content; default-src * data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval' content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 feature-policy: geolocation 'none';midi 'none';microphone 'none';camera 'none';magnetometer 'none';gyroscope 'none';fullscreen 'self';payment 'none' location: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-awards-38m-create-research-centers-early-childhood-developmental-health referrer-policy: no-referrer-when-downgrade server: nginx/1.21.1 x-drupal-cache: HIT x-drupal-route-normalizer: 1 x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-generator: Drupal 9 (https://www.drupal.org) x-powered-by: PHP/7.3.28 x-ua-compatible: IE=edge x-xss-protection: 1 content-length: 10196 date: Sun, 01 Aug 2021 19:02:20 GMT strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload; x-content-type-options: nosniff HTTP/2 200 content-language: en content-security-policy: block-all-mixed-content; default-src * data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval' content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 etag: "1627671638" feature-policy: geolocation 'none';midi 'none';microphone 'none';camera 'none';magnetometer 'none';gyroscope 'none';fullscreen 'self';payment 'none' last-modified: Fri, 30 Jul 2021 19:00:38 GMT link: ; rel="canonical", ; rel="shortlink" link: ; rel="revision" referrer-policy: no-referrer-when-downgrade server: nginx/1.21.1 x-drupal-cache: HIT x-drupal-dynamic-cache: UNCACHEABLE x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-generator: Drupal 9 (https://www.drupal.org) x-powered-by: PHP/7.3.28 x-ua-compatible: IE=edge x-xss-protection: 1 cache-control: public, max-age=475078 expires: Sat, 07 Aug 2021 07:00:18 GMT date: Sun, 01 Aug 2021 19:02:20 GMT strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload; x-content-type-options: nosniff EPA Awards $3.8M to Create Research Centers for Early Childhood Developmental Health | US EPA
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-request-applications-childrens-healthy-learning-environments-low-0