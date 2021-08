Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:34 Hits: 0

The shoots of plants get all of the glory, with their fruit and flowers and visible structure. But it's the portion that lies below the soil — the branching, reaching arms of roots and hairs pulling up water and nutrients — that interests some plant physiologist and computer scientist the most.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210729143426.htm