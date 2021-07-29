Moms Welcome Red Road Totem Pole to DC

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 22:06 Hits: 9

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland addresses Indigenous leaders about protecting sacred lands and waters, as a Lummi Totem Pole arrives on the National Mall in Washington DC. Photo: Craig Hudson for Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Stephanie Klein, Moms Clean Air Force Washington, DC coordinator:

This summer, the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation have been transporting a 24-foot totem pole from Washington State to Washington DC. As the pole has traveled, it has been visiting many sacred and cultural places to draw lines of connection — honoring, uniting and empowering communities working to protect all sacred places. It carries the spirit of the lands it visits and the power and prayers of communities along the way — ultimately delivering these prayers, power and demands to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress in Washington DC.

The cross-country tour, called the Red Road to DC, has connected twenty of the country’s Native-led struggles where sacred lands, waters, and wildlife are imperiled by dams, climate change, and extractive industries.

On July 29th, the tour reached Washington, DC, where its leaders delivered the totem pole from Lummi carvers, and the messages from the many communities visited along the way, to the Biden-Harris Administration. They held a blessing ceremony and rally on the National Mall, and Moms Clean Air Force was proud to be there. Speakers shared a message of hope as they discussed their shared need to be respected as sovereign decision makers for their lands.

Tribal leader provides a blessing in front of the Lummi Totem Pole on the National Mall, Washington DC. Photo: Craig Hudson for Moms Clean Air ForceTribal members bless Lummi Totem Pole during gifting ceremony in Washington DC. Photo: Craig Hudson for Moms Clean Air ForceMoms Clean Air Force welcomed Indigenous leaders to Washington, DC, to urge our leaders to protect sacred lands and waters from extraction and enclosure. Photo: Craig Hudson for Moms Clean Air Force

Tell Congress: An American Jobs Plan Will Lead Us to Climate Safety

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/ShlhvwzbpG4/