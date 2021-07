Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 02:09 Hits: 2

A study involving over 26,000 individual graves in England, France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands explores the changes to burial practices and use of 'grave goods' between the 6th-8th centuries CE. Although clear regional distinctions and preferences are present, some communities were able to make highly individual choices about the way to bury their dead.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210729220902.htm