The environment for permafrost in Daisetsu Mountains in Japan is projected to decrease significantly

Areas with climatic conditions suitable for sustaining permafrost in the Daisetsu Mountains are projected. The size of the area in the Daisetsu Mountains where climatic conditions were suitable for permafrost were estimated to be approximately 150 km2 in 2010. Under the business-as-usual scenario, this area is projected to disappear by around 2070. Under the low-carbon scenario consistent with Paris target scenario, the area is projected to decrease to approximately 13% of 2010 by 2100.

