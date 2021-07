Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 20:54 Hits: 7

Astronomers have developed a new way to capture all the exquisite 'layer-cake' details of a brown dwarf's cloud structure. Because brown dwarfs are similar to super-Jupiters, this innovative technique can help deepen scientists' understanding of the atmospheres of giant alien worlds that are more massive than Jupiter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210730165453.htm