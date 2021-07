Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 15:00 Hits: 5

The Biden administration said on Friday that it’ll take a two-step approach to decide which U.S. waters should get federal protections from pollution, returning first to pre-Obama protections.A statement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/565616-biden-to-return-to-pre-obama-water-protections-in-first-step-for