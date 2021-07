Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 22:36 Hits: 3

Scientists studying particle collisions have produced definitive evidence for two physics phenomena predicted more than 80 years ago: that matter/antimatter can be created directly by colliding photons and that a magnetic field can bend polarized light along different paths in a vacuum.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210729183606.htm