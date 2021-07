Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 21:17 Hits: 0

A new study has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, which are commonly found in coastal waters, up the food chain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210727171707.htm