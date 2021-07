Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:56 Hits: 0

New research has identified proteins in a common weed which could play havoc for farmers growing gluten-free crops, such as millet, buckwheat and sorghum, and people suffering from gluten intolerance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210728105636.htm