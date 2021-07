Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 18:03 Hits: 2

The blood groups of three Neanderthals one Denisovan have been determined by a team including a palaeoanthropologist, population geneticists, and haematologists. Their research provides new data for understanding the origins, history, and health of these extinct hominin lineages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210728140345.htm