Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 16:43 Hits: 2

Under normal conditions, pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Water only develops metallic properties under extreme pressure, such as exists deep inside of large planets. Now, an international collaboration has used a completely different approach to produce metallic water and documented the phase transition at BESSY II.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210728124310.htm