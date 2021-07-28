Hybrid cars are twice as vulnerable to supply chain issues as gas-powered models

Articles

Wednesday, 28 July 2021

The global computer chip shortage has hit car manufacturers especially hard, indicating the importance of supply chain resilience. Yet, for hybrid electric vehicles, it isn't clear how their production could be impacted by fluctuating supplies and high prices. To get a grasp of these vulnerabilities compared to those for gas-powered models, researchers conducted a thorough analysis, finding that hybrid models have twice the vulnerability to supply chain disruptions.

