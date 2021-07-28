‘Less than 1% probability’ that Earth’s energy imbalance increase occurred naturally

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Sunlight in, reflected and emitted energy out. That's the fundamental energy balance sheet for our planet -- and for decades, it has been out of balance. The extra energy manifests as higher temperatures, rising sea levels, floods, droughts, more powerful blizzards and hurricanes, and deadlier extreme events. Not only is the imbalance growing, but there's a 99% chance that the growth is due to human activity, calculated a team of researchers.

