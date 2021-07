Articles

Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

How do you control ice formation on a plane, even when it's in flight? Engineers are developing an approach using ice itself. They created a de-icing method that exploits how frost grows on pillar structures to suspend ice as it forms into a layer that's easier to remove.

