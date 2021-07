Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 16:52 Hits: 3

Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) grilled Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the status of the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on public lands in a hearing Tuesday."While I’ve supported administration’...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/565048-senate-panel-questions-haaland-on-leasing-pause-blm-relocation