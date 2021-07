Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 18:03 Hits: 3

The Senate voted 58-41 Tuesday to confirm Todd Kim to lead the Justice Department’s environmental office, with eight Republicans crossing the aisle to vote with all the chamber's Democrats.Kim is set to be sworn in as assistant attorney general for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/565068-eight-republicans-join-democrats-to-confirm-head-of-doj