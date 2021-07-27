The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genomic secrets of deep-sea tubeworm

Researchers have decoded the chromosomal-level genome of a deep-sea gutless tubeworm and the genome of its co-living 'partner' -- a kind of bacteria that provide nutrients they generate from inorganic compounds to the worm for the first time, explaining how the pair adapts to the extreme habitat. Their discovery lays foundation for potential applications such as nutrient generation, biomaterial production and microbial growth control.

