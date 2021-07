Articles

Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

A bird's-eye view may take on new meaning thanks to new research. Scientists found that a protein in bird's retinas is sensitive to the Earth's magnetic field thus guiding its migratory patterns. That finding could be key to Army navigation of both autonomous and manned vehicles where GPS is unavailable.

