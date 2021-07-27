The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How relaxing COVID-19 restrictions could pave the way for vaccine resistance

A new article outlines how relaxing Covid-19 restrictions could pave the way for new vaccine-resistant virus mutations. It describes how we are in an 'arms race' with the virus and how rising cases could provide opportunities for it to evolve into even more transmissible variants. The researchers say that any new variants could be more virulent, more vaccine resistant, and more dangerous for children and vulnerable groups such as transplant patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210727195333.htm

