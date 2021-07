Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 19:09 Hits: 3

A report from an internal watchdog says that a lack of action from the Defense Department may have led to people being exposed to “preventable” risks from toxic chemicals. The department’s inspector general (IG) said in a report issued last...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/565091-lack-of-pentagon-action-may-have-caused-preventable-risks-from