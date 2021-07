Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:05 Hits: 8

The Biden administration is set to issue vehicle mileage standards that will first restore Obama-era standards and then exceed them, with a goal of 40 percent of U.S. drivers using electric vehicles by 2030, The Associated Press reported.The rules,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/565109-biden-administration-to-push-40-of-drivers-into-evs-this-decade