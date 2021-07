Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 00:28 Hits: 7

The Royal Dutch Shell oil and gas company will buy a renewable energy company as part of its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.The oil company's Shell New Energies U.S. LLC unit is set to purchase Inspire Energy Capital LLC, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/565168-shell-to-buy-renewable-energy-company