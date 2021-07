Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 15:39 Hits: 5

A new study reports that among individuals who had an allergic reaction to their first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose, all who went on to receive a second dose tolerated it. Even some who experienced anaphylaxis following the first dose tolerated the second dose.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210726113945.htm