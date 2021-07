Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 17:21 Hits: 4

Astronomers have uncovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede. This water vapor forms when ice from the moon's surface sublimates -- that is, turns from solid to gas. Astronomers re-examined Hubble observations from the last two decades to find this evidence of water vapor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210726132125.htm