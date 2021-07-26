The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists model 'true prevalence' of COVID-19 throughout pandemic

Scientists have developed a statistical framework that incorporates key COVID-19 data -- such as case counts and deaths due to COVID-19 -- to model the true prevalence of this disease in the United States and individual states. Their approach projects that in the U.S. as many as 60 percent of COVID-19 cases went undetected as of March 7, 2021, the last date for which the dataset they employed is available.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210726152855.htm

