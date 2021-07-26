What happens to marine life when oxygen is scarce?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 20:58 Hits: 4

In September of 2017, marine biologists were conducting an experiment in Bocas del Toro, off the Caribbean coast of Panama. After sitting on a quiet, warm open ocean, they snorkeled down to find a peculiar layer of murky, foul-smelling water about 10 feet below the surface, with brittle stars and sea urchins, which are usually in hiding, perching on the tops of coral. This observation prompted a collaborative study analyzing what this foggy water layer is caused by, and the impact it has on life at the bottom of the seafloor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210726165845.htm