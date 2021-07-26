NRDC Statement on Introduction of MSA Reauthorization Bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), chair of the House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, and U.S. Representative Ed Case (Hawaii's 1st District) introduced a bill today to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.

The following is a statement from Molly Masterton, U.S. Fisheries Director at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Magnuson-Stevens Act has shown us that putting long-term fisheries sustainability first works. Representatives Huffman and Case’s Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act sets the bar for a reauthorization that would build on the MSA’s successes, plus recharge it to tackle challenges both old, like chronic overfishing, and new, like climate change and the havoc it is wreaking on marine ecosystems. This is a major step in securing a healthy and resilient future for our fisheries.”

