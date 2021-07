Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:52 Hits: 2

Engineers developed a soft, stretchy ultrasound patch that can be worn on the skin to monitor blood flow through vessels deep inside the body. Such a device can make it easier to detect cardiovascular problems, like blockages in the arteries that could lead to strokes or heart attacks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722145217.htm