Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 15:30 Hits: 2

For more than a century, researchers have relied on flat sketches of sharks' digestive systems to discern how they function -- and how what they eat and excrete impacts other species in the ocean. Now, researchers have produced a series of high-resolution, 3D scans of intestines from nearly three dozen shark species that will advance the understanding of how sharks eat and digest their food.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722113055.htm