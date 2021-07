Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 17:13 Hits: 2

To meet an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, California's policymakers are relying in part on forests and shrublands to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, but researchers warn that future climate change may limit the ecosystem's ability to perform this service.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722131339.htm