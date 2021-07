Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021

Monsoon rains have caused severe flooding in the Philippines, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.Officials said after days of rain there have been thousands evacuated and one dead, with evacuations efforts complicated by the...

