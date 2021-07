Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 15:58 Hits: 8

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday.Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/564672-at-least-130-dead-as-severe-flooding-hits-india