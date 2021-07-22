10 Ways to Keep Cool During a Heat Wave

Category: Environment Hits: 2
Written by Diane MacEachern
Heat waves kill more people than hurricanes. Yet, we seem to be far less prepared to deal with extreme heat than we are with other kinds of severe weather events. Instead of taking heat seriously, we often dismiss heat waves as ho-hum “typical” summer weather. Unfortunately, as the climate crisis worsens, nothing is less typical or ho-hum than the kinds of summers we’re experiencing now – and heat-related death tolls tell the tale. As of July 6, almost 800 people have succumbed to extreme heat. And those numbers will probably increase.
Extreme heat is particularly deadly for the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, those who work outdoors, and people at the lower end of the economic spectrum who may live in crowded apartments without air conditioning. Yes, like other aspects of climate change, heat waves spotlight the social injustice imposed on individuals and families who can’t escape climate change impacts.
Children are vulnerable to extreme heat, too. While dehydration is most common, says the American Academy of Pediatrics, heat extremes can cause kids to suffer heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat strokes. Children can become faint or extremely tired, or develop headaches or a fever. If your child gets nauseous, starts vomiting or hyperventilating, or complains of skin numbness or tingling, they could be in real danger due to high heat.
The obvious solution to surviving a heat wave is to go into a cool, air conditioned building. But the ultimate irony is that air conditioning accelerates climate change! Our millions of air conditioners “produce enough heat to measurably boost urban temperatures,” reports Technology Review, “and they leak out highly potent greenhouse gases, too.” Hydrofluorocarbsons (HVCs), the chemicals inside ACs that cool the air, are super greenhouse gases, up to 3,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. “By cooling ourselves off, we risk cooking ourselves to death,” says Jeff Goodell in Rolling Stone.
Still, because heat is such a killer, we do need strategies to keep cool when temperatures get extreme. If you don’t have access to AC, or even if you do but want to minimize using it to limit your carbon footprint, these tips might help you stay cool:
Note: the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps eligible low-income households cover some of their heating and cooling costs, provides energy crisis assistance, and pays for limited weatherization and energy-related home repairs. It also includes special programs so landlords can weatherize buildings and reduce the amount of energy needed for heating and cooling.
Stay cool!
Tell Congress: An American Jobs Plan Will Lead Us to Climate Safety
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/ptuf24658uU/