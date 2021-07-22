The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Global warming may limit spread of dengue fever, new research finds

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Infection with dengue virus makes mosquitoes more sensitive to warmer temperatures, according to new research. The team also found that infection with the bacterium Wolbachia, which has recently been used to control viral infections in mosquitoes, also increases the thermal sensitivity of the insects. The findings suggest that global warming could limit the spread of dengue fever but could also limit the effectiveness of Wolbachia as a biological control agent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722141950.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version